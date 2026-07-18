Yankees Have 2 Trade Calls to Make With Aaron Judge Still Injured

The chatter around what the New York Yankees need has been centered on a few different positions. Coming into the season, it was clear Brian Cashman needed to upgrade the bullpen. Statistically, they have overperformed, but it's hard to feel confident with Tim Hill or Camilo Doval in big situations.

Then, as the season progressed, it was evident that catcher was another deficiency. Austin Wells, having one of the worst seasons by an everyday player, has the Yankees looking at Ryan Jeffers.

It does feel like, though, that while Cashman needs to go out and look for help in these areas, Aaron Judge's murky timeline adds another layer of unease to an already growing list of needs. An outfielder and designated hitter may be another area the Bombers need to look into. Giancarlo Stanton getting hurt again certainly doesn't help.

There are two teams the Yankees can look to if they are going to go out and snag a bat. Both the San Diego Padres and the Texas Rangers have intriguing pieces that could be of use to them.

Calling up the Texas Rangers

On the Rangers' end of things, the Yankees can make a call for Joc Pederson. Pederson was in a similar situation back in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves. Although Ronald Acuna Jr. was going to be out for the entire year, it isn't totally similar to Judge's situation.

Still, he is more than capable of stepping in and filling in for some of the power that is missing on the Yanks. As a longtime veteran, he is more than capable.

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson (3) celebrates after he hits a home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Pederson is having a rebound year, hitting .235/.334/.462 with a 122 wRC+. Last season, Pederson had a 76 wRC+.

His defense is, of course, bad, but Pederson isn't there for his glove. He's there for his power. He has 15 homers on the year, with an average exit velocity of 91.9 MPH, an 11.2% barrel rate, and a 48.9% hard-hit rate.

Another thing about Pederson is that he is a tough at-bat. While he does have a propensity to whiff, he has a solid 12.2% walk rate. That is coupled with four pitches per plate appearance that he sees.

Dialing AJ Preller's number

If Cashman is going to call up the Padres next, an old friend could be available in Miguel Andujar. The once-top prospect in baseball is now 31 years old and has been up and down in the league. While he doesn't have the power Pederson does, he is an adequate bat.

The artist formerly known as Miggy Two Bags is hitting .268/.307/.437 with a 105 wRC+. His bat is more contact-oriented, too, with a 15.6% strikeout rate, so when guys do get healthy, he could be a solid option off the bench come the playoffs.

Andujar has a .266 expected batting average as well. That is above average in baseball, as it sits in the 72nd percentile in MLB.

The Yankees mustn't just look to the postseason to fix some of their holes on their roster. It's paramount that they also think of the regular season, with eyes on that American League East. For as well as the Rays have played this season, it's clear they aren't infallible.

They're coming off a start to the weekend where they were trounced in a doubleheader at Fenway Park. The Yankees are already one of the better teams in the American League. They should use this deadline to really set themselves apart from the rest of the class.