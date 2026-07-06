Yankees' Top Trade Deadline Priority Shifts Again After Latest Slump

Something is rotten in the state of New York. And that odor is emanating from the Bronx as the New York Yankees continue their summer slump.

Time is running out for general manager Brian Cashman to right the ship with the Aug. 3 trade deadline fast approaching.

Before the club's 1-9 slide, much of the talk had been about upgrading the team's struggling offense, especially with right fielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list.

But Cashman would be wise to turn his attention to a growing problem that threatens to snowball the season. And that would be the starting rotation.

Starting rotation filled with concerns

Left-hander Carlos Rodon (left elbow irritation) joined southpaw Max Fried on the injured list Friday. On top of that, the club had to shut down prized pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange for at least six weeks after he suffered a sprained throwing shoulder. Meanwhile, Clarke Schmidt is still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Jun 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pitches in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making matters worse, Cam Schlittler is looking less and less like a Cy Young contender, giving up 10 runs (six earned) over nine innings in his last two starts.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers has struggled in his last two turns in the rotation, allowing nine earned runs in 5.2 innings. Oh, and right-hander Will Warren hasn't made a start longer than 5.2 innings since May.

So yes, it's time to hit the panic button. And there's a real simple solution sitting out there for the Yankees: Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal.

Time for Yankees to trade for Tarik Skubal

Until now, it was easy to argue that adding Skubal would have been an expensive luxury, with the Tigers expecting several prospects, including most likely at least two top-100 studs, in a deal for the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against New York Yankees during the third inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And keep in mind, Skubal will be a free agent after the season, meaning he could be nothing more than a short-term rental, much like Juan Soto was in 2024.

But for a club that harbors World Series aspirations, Cashman can't afford NOT to go all-in on the biggest fish in the sea.

Any club that adds Skubal will see their playoff odds spike. Right now, FanGraphs gives the Yankees a 95.6% of making the postseason and 10.9% chance of winning the World Series.

Just imagine how much better the Yankees' playoff rotation would look with Skubal joining Schlittler, Fried, Rodon, and Gerrit Cole. Assuming all five are healthy, that's an epic set of starters poised to make history.

The Yankees haven't won a championship since 2009, which is a lifetime in the Bronx. New York's best bet for a parade through the Canyon of Heroes this fall is for Cashman to step up to the plate and make a franchise-altering trade for the best arm on the market. The Yankees need Tarik Skubal in pinstripes to give them the best odds for postseason glory.