Paul Goldschmidt's Slump Means Yankees Can't Wait to Trade for Slugger

It's time for the New York Yankees to send out an SOS because Paul Goldschmidt's bat has gone missing.

The 38-year-old hasn't had a hit in 10 games entering Thursday's series finale, going 0-for-34 with 15 strikeouts.

The timing couldn't be worse with both right fielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton still on injured reserve.

Their absence, when combined with Goldschmidt's slump, means general manager Brian Cashman needs to make a trade ASAP to upgrade the offense before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Fountain of youth goes dry

For much of June, the Yankees rode Goldschmidt, who looked as if he had discovered the fountain of youth. The former National League MVP hit .297 last month with eight home runs, 22 RBIs and an .885 OPS.

But as the calendar turned to July, Goldschmidt started to look every bit the aging slugger he is. In fact, the seven-time All-Star literally can't buy a hit this month, going 0-for-18 with 11 strikeouts.

Jul 26, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't hard to predict Goldschmidt's slump. Last season, Goldschmidt played in a combined 65 games in July, August, and September. That produced a measly two home runs and a pedestrian .245 batting average. While most wines get better with age, the same cannot be said about MLB hitters.

What can Brian Cashman do?

So what can Cashman do? All that depends on how aggressive he's willing to get before the trade deadline.

The best bat who may generate trade buzz ahead of the deadline is Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton. He's tied for sixth in the majors with 25 home runs. But the 32-year-old landed on injured reserve Tuesday with a hip strain.

That brings us to CJ Abrams. The Washington Nationals slugger is second among all MLB shortstops with 20 home runs. Plus, he's only 25 and would solve the club's revolving door at shortstop.

Jun 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) hits the ball into play against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem is, he's under team control through 2028, meaning Cashman would likely have to give up some of the club's top prospects in a trade.

After Buxton and Abrams, it's slim pickings for power bats on the trade market. Yes, Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras is tied for seventh in the American League with 20 home runs. But it's hard to imagine the suddenly surging Red Sox, who own an MLB-best five-game winning streak, sending their biggest bat to the Bronx.

The San Francisco Giants have indicated they are willing to part with third baseman Matt Chapman, who's hit at least 21 home runs in four of the previous five seasons. But like Buxton, the 33-year-old Chapman is on the injured list (lower abdominal strain).

Perhaps the Houston Astros are willing to discuss infielders Isaac Paredes (12 home runs, .765 OPS) and Christian Walker (20 home runs, .790 OPS). But the Astros are just two games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

Point is, it's getting late early for the Yankees. With the club struggling, Cashman won't be dealing from a position of strength while navigating the trade market. But he needs to come up with a plan -- and soon -- if the team has any hopes of surviving Goldschmidt's ice-cold bat.