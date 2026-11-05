Credit Giancarlo Stanton for coming up clutch in the postseason. That 2024 run probably doesn't happen, and the New York Yankees probably don't make the World Series without him. Still, for all of his heroics, it's fair to say that contract hasn't aged well. It hit albatross territory in year two, and injuries have become as synonymous with Stanton's game as his power.

That is why, when Jack Curry mentioned on Hot Stove earlier this week that the Yankees would bring Stanton back to see what he has left, it felt like a missed opportunity. Here was a chance to cut ties with Stanton and head into camp with a younger, more athletic roster.

The way Curry spoke about Stanton made it seem like the Yankees want to see what they have left in the veteran slugger. Therefore, it begs the question: what if the Yankees like what they see?

What if Stanton is healthy and ready to play every day? Can they conceivably cut such a big presence just before the season? It feels like something they should do privately and not in front of everyone.

How keeping Giancarlo Stanton around disrupts Luis Garcia Jr.'s fit on the Yankees roster

There's the team aspect that could be problematic. It feels like it sends a bad message to cut a locker room leader loose before camp breaks. Then, of course, there's the roster issue. If Stanton gets regular playing time, how does that affect everyone around him? Ben Rice's place on the Yankees is already solidified, but Luis Garcia Jr., who has proven himself to be a potent bat, is the one guy who could lose at-bats.

New York Yankees first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. could see his playing time change if Giancarlo Stanton is on the roster next season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees could always put him at second or third base, but outside of first, he has struggled defensively at every other infield position. If he struggles again defensively like he did with the Nationals and Stanton is playing, the Yankees may end up playing him over Garcia whenever a lefty is on the mound.

Heading into next year, the Yankees should build around guys like Rice and Garcia, who are in the prime of their careers. Neither should be losing playing time.

Another thing to consider is that Aaron Judge went down with a lower-body injury last season. He may not be a full-time outfielder as he was in the past, and they'll likely need him to DH a lot in 2027. That said, the Yankees can't keep him and Stanton on the roster since they're essentially serving the same purpose.

There are way too many knocks against keeping Stanton on the roster next season. With next season being the last of his deal and the Yankees on the hook for $15 million, they should eat the money and find a way to fill his roster spot with a younger, more versatile bench piece.

They're already losing a bunch of stolen bases this offseason, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. isn't returning next year. They need to replace that type of production more than they need Stanton.

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