The Yankees Player They Should Be Building Around in 2027

The New York Yankees face an interesting crossroad entering the 2027 season.

New York navigated the bulk of its 2026 campaign without Aaron Judge, who was limited to just 66 games in the fourth season of his nine-year contract. In Judge's place, the Yankees were anchored by two homegrown players, Ben Rice and Cam Schlittler, who enjoyed outstanding breakout seasons on the way to a playoff berth.

2026 also saw the debuts of George Lombard Jr., Spencer Jones, and Elmer Rodriguez, while Carlos Lagrange figures to debut this coming season. Finally, the Yankees got a late jolt from Anthony Volpe, who has re-entered conversations regarding the team's future nucleus.

This infusion of young talent has kept the Yankees' World Series window wide open, even as they pass the halfway point of Judge's deal.

With the core in between eras, a change of the guard may take place. Judge will be 35 years old during the 2027 season, Giancarlo Stanton will enter his age-38 season, and Gerrit Cole will be 36 years old.

However, the passing of the torch shouldn't take place yet. Even though Rice has shown signs of becoming the new face of the franchise, Judge remains the foundational piece for the Bronx Bombers to build around next season.

The Yankees need to go all-in and win Aaron Judge a championship

In his first 46 games of the season, Judge continued to produce at an MVP-caliber level by hitting .273/.406/.612 with 16 home runs, a 178 wRC+, and 2.3 fWAR. Although injuries would take their toll, a full offseason of rest and recovery should help Judge return to his world-beating form once 2027 begins.

But at the same time, 2027 could be the last season of the Yankee captain's peak as he enters his mid-30s. Judge's prime may have been among the best in MLB history, but it will be wasted if the Yankees fail to win a World Series.

The New York Yankees should give it one more shot to build around right fielder Aaron Judge. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Judge himself wants the Yankees to go "all-in" this offseason. And while that statement can be taken in multiple directions, it most likely refers to making moves with immediate impact. Instead of worrying about future seasons, New York needs to maximize its chances of winning specifically in 2027.

Aaron Judge: "We're the Yankees. I feel like they [the front office] should go all-in and do what they need to do. If we've got holes, if it's finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you've got to go out there and get it."



(Via: @YESNetwork) pic.twitter.com/ywdi8Ul30H — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 8, 2026

The best example of a previous "all-in" move during the Judge era was the Juan Soto trade. Even though he left in free agency, the Yankees were well aware of the risk and still made the deal because Soto would immediately make the team a World Series contender. It's no coincidence that the one year of Soto resulted in the only AL pennant of the Judge era.

To get over the hump and win that elusive World Series title, the Yankees need to make a similar move. Even if a needle-moving player has long-term questions or runs the risk of being a one-year rental (like Soto), Judge can't be the sole X-factor in the lineup; if he gets hurt as he did in 2023 or 2026, the whole lineup collapses. Bringing in another superstar not only makes up for any possible Judge injury, but it can create a devastating one-two-three punch with Judge and Rice.

The reason why the Yankees should prioritize short-term splashes is that the long-term plan already appears to be in place. Rice emerged as one of baseball's best hitters, while Schlittler is a lock to win the AL Cy Young Award. Those two should have the Bronx Bombers in great shape in the post-Judge era.

With no need to worry about who takes the reins in the future, the Yankees can instead concentrate on who gives them the best chance to win with Judge.

Could they make a blockbuster trade for Elly De La Cruz? Corey Seager? Gunnar Henderson? Maybe that superstar isn't currently a rumored target. But now is the time to squeeze the remaining juice out of the Judge era, and any move the Yankees make this offseason should be with the goal of winning a ring for their future Hall of Famer.

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