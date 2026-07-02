Yankees' Trade Deadline Plan Must Pivot After Matt Chapman Injury

Something has to change for the New York Yankees. Mired in a seven-game losing streak, the club has fallen 3.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

In an ideal world, the club would receive an instant upgrade with the return of right fielder Aaron Judge and/or designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

But both remain on the injured list, so general manager Brian Cashman must look elsewhere for upgrades ahead of the trade deadline.

One potential upgrade the Yankees could explore is at third base, given Ryan McMahon's inconsistent play at the hot corner. A team like the San Francisco Giants, which is not in playoff contention, could make a lot of sense to fix New York's third base woes with Matt Chapman.

Matt Chapman heading to IL throws curveball at Yankees' trade plans

However, the Yankees can likely rule out making a call to the Giants as the veteran third baseman, who the club has been shopping amid a trade deadline fire sale, landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with an abdominal strain.

According to the Associated Press, Chapman admitted Tuesday that his abdominal area has been bothering him for weeks now.

As a result, Chapman's bottom line this year has been less than impressive: a .235 batting average with seven home runs and a .692 OPS. However, Chapman showed some signs of promise in June, hitting .241 with six home runs, 23 RBIs, and a .838 OPS. This is a vast improvement from where the veteran was in May, when he hit .186 and had a .533 OPS.

Jul 6, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) looks on during the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, with Chapman sidelined, that leaves Cashman with one prime option to upgrade the hot corner for the stretch run.

Houston, we have a problem

It's hard to imagine the always-contending Houston Astros being trade deadline sellers. The club is in third place in the American League West, two games behind the first-place Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

But with an unsightly 43-46 record, the Astros are closer to being trade deadline sellers rather than buyers.

So Cashman should be calling Houston to inquire about third baseman Isaac Paredes.

The case for Isaac Paredes

The 27-year-old has experience all around the infield and is hitting .250 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs with a .761 OPS in 82 games this season.

Paredes earned his second All-Star nod last year when he topped 20 home runs for the third time in his career.

Jun 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) hits an RBI single against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN projects Paredes will hit 20 home runs with 82 RBIs this season. And the Yankees could use his right-handed bat with Judge and Stanton still sidelined.

Paredes won't destroy the Yankees' payroll. He's making $9.35 million this year and has a club option for $13.35 million in 2027.

In an ideal world, Cashman could also consider calling the Chicago Cubs about infielder Matt Shaw. But the 24-year-old landed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left-hand sprain.

Time to wheel and deal

Is Paredes a perfect player? Absolutely not. But he would be an upgrade over Ryan McMahon and Oswaldo Cabrera.

Plus, his versatility will give manager Aaron Boone lineup flexibility as he navigates shortstop Anthony Volpe's diminished production and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s head injury.

Look, desperate times call for desperate measures. If the Yankees want to survive the dog days of the summer, something needs to change in the Bronx. And soon.