Timeline of Cavaliers' 'Peculiar' Off-Season

Kyrie Irving says Cavs are in a "peculiar place" when asked about future

The Cavaliers have not had one of the better off-seasons among NBA teams.

While many of the other teams at the top of the league have either added more firepower through trades or free agency, Cleveland has not. Instead the Cavaliers have kept their name in the headlines because of rumors regarding LeBron James' future with the team, potential trades involving either Kevin Love or Kyrie Irving and front office dysfunction.

Here is a breakdown of what has happened in Cleveland since the off-season began.

• June 19: General manager David Griffin and Cavs decide to not extend his contract

• June 20: Chauncey Billups is reported to be interested in joining Cavs front office

• June 20: LeBron James reportedly "disappointed" in David Griffin departure

• June 21: David Aldridge reports Jimmy Butler informs Cavs that he would rather stay in Chicago then be traded to Cleveland

• June 25: Cavs reportedly pursued a three-team trade that would get them Paul George and send Kevin Love to Denver

• July 1: Cavs agree to one-year deal with Jose Calderon

• July 2: Carmelo Anthony says he is willing to waive his no-trade clause to go to Cavs

• July 2: ESPN reports LeBron is not actively recruiting free agents to Cleveland

• July 2: Cavs agree to three-year, $22 million deal to re-sign Kyle Korver

• July 3: Billups removes his name from consideration for team president

• July 6: ESPN reports Billups removed his name because Cavs offered a low salary

• July 11: Cavs sign Jeff Green to one-year deal.

• July 17: USA Today reports LeBron is frustrated with Cavs off-season efforts

• July 20: ESPN reports Cavs and Derrick Rose are in "serious talks" about a one-year deal

• July 21: ESPN reports Kyrie Irving asked to be traded to either San Antonio, New York, Miami or Minnesota

• July 21: ESPN reports LeBron will not get involved with Kyrie trade

• July 21: ESPN reports the Cavs are close to making assistant GM Koby Altman the new GM