Watch: Kevin Hart, who is Living his Best Life as a Philly Fan, Gets Picked up by Joel Embiid

By Charlotte Carroll
April 24, 2018

The 76ers beat the Heat on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs, and Hart was there for it all.

During the the celebration, the Philadelphia native was picked up by Sixers star Joel Embiid. 

It's a better see it happening then try to explain the situation.

He's just so happy. 

After going to visit Meek Mill in prison earlier Tuesday before the rapper was released, Hart hung with Mill before the game as he got a haircut and was there when Mill rang the ceremonial 76ers' bell

To add to his happiness, Hart was also present when his Eagles won the Super Bowl in February. To say he had a good time is an understatement, as he tried to crash the podium.

Philly just needs to keep winning in sports so we get more priceless moments like this. 

