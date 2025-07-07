Former 76ers Guard Says Quentin Grimes ‘Needs to Relax’
Quentin Grimes is one of the biggest names left on this summer’s free agent market. Last season, Grimes averaged a career-high 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 28 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Grimes reportedly would like to earn $25 million annually, which has held back a potential deal from being signed with Philadelphia. On a recent episode of the Pat Bev Pod, Patrick Beverley suggested that Grimes should focus on long-term profit and job security.
“He needs to relax… I’m all with the homies getting paid, but let’s be realistic… Put some more work in… Collect ten years, man. Get that pension forever.”
Next season, Grimes will enter his fifth season in the NBA. His career averages are 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over 243 games. The shooting guard has shown All-Star potential, though he has yet to receive an official honor from the league.
If Grimes were to bargain for a $25 million annual salary, the 25-year-old would rank among the top 100 earners in the NBA. Players currently making that amount include Draymond Green, DeMar DeRozan, and Fred VanVleet.
While the 76ers were a lottery team last season, the team has solid depth and is capable of making a playoff push. If Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey all remain healthy next season, Philadelphia could rely on their supporting cast, such as Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe, for additional scoring. Overall, the 76ers may be reluctant to offer Grimes a $25 million annual salary.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move