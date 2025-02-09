Joel Embiid in Danger of Missing 76ers-Bucks Matchup
As the Philadelphia 76ers continue their small road trip on Sunday afternoon with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, they are bracing for a potential Joel Embiid absence.
According to the official NBA injury report, Embiid is listed as questionable due to knee injury management. There is a chance the big man could put his 16th appearance on hold until next week.
Lately, getting on the court has been a struggle for Embiid. While his knee injury management has been the primary driver behind all of his absences this year, a sprained foot had him missing his most recent stretch for a notable chunk of games.
The last time Embiid appeared in two games in a row was over a month ago. On January 2, Embiid suited up to face the Golden State Warriors for 31 minutes.
Two nights later, Embiid battled it out against the Brooklyn Nets for 29 minutes. When the Sixers returned home to host the Phoenix Suns on January 6, Embiid was ruled out due to a sprained foot. He would go on to miss six games in a row for that reason.
As the Sixers prepared for a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on January 18, Embiid attempted to work his way back with a private workout. He ended up experiencing swelling in the knee, which forced him to miss eight more games.
Earlier this week, Embiid returned to face the Dallas Mavericks. In a two-point victory for Philadelphia, Embiid produced 29 points, 10 assists, and 11 rebounds.
When the Sixers hosted the Miami Heat on the following night, Embiid was ruled out. He returned to the action on Friday to face the Detroit Pistons. The big man produced 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 29 minutes of action. The Sixers dropped their second game in a row.
Philadelphia hopes to bounce back on Sunday afternoon when they face the Milwaukee Bucks. They haven’t had much success against the Bucks lately. Therefore, the Sixers could use all of the help they can get. Whether they will get a second-straight game out of Embiid or not is unclear.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle