2 Sixers Who Need to Step Up in Jared McCain's Absence
Heading into this season, the Philadelphia 76ers were eager to have better injury luck than what they endured during the 2025 campaign. Before training camp even kicked off, that doesn't appear to be the case.
Among the countless players returning from injury is guard Jared McCain. After having an impressive start to his rookie year, he had to undergo season-ending knee surgery due to a harsh fall he took in a December matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
McCain was expected to be a full-go when camp kicked off this weekend, but things have gone off the rails. On Thursday afternoon, reports emerged that he suffered a UCL tear in his thumb during a workout. The Sixers are meeting with a specialist to figure out how to best address his injury moving forward.
This is a tough blow for the Sixers, as McCain was someone who had the potential to be a key contributor in the supporting cast. With him now expected to be sidelined to some degree, here are two players who need to step up in his absence.
1) Quentin Grimes
First things first, Grimes needs to work things out with the front office regarding his contract. Once that is settled, he can look to build off the impressive stretch he had last season after coming over at the trade deadline.
As a featured member of the offense, Grimes showed how valuable he can be to the Sixers. With more minutes in the backcourt opening up, he has a chance to emerge as an X-factor with his complementary skill set alongside the team's star trio.
2) VJ Edgecombe
Ironically enough, McCain got to showcase his talents as a rookie due to injuries piling up. Now, his absence opens the door for another rookie to step forward and provide a boost. Fresh off being selected No. 3 overall, VJ Edgecombe now has a path to more playing time with the Sixers.
Seeing that they just used a top-three pick on him, Edgecombe was likely already going to see the floor to some degree. That said, in light of McCain's injury, Nurse might have a longer leash for the high-flying rookie.
Though he'll still be going through the growing pains of adjusting to the NBA, this is a good chance for Edgecombe to show the organization they made the right decision by drafting him.
Honorable mention: Justin Edwards
Another player that deserves a small shout-out in this situation is Justin Edwards. Based on what he showed as a rookie, he could potentially get some backcourt minutes with Maxey out. If Edwards can continue to morph into a three-and-D wing who can create when needed, he has a chance to remain in Nurse's rotation in year two.
