Sixers Pursuing Multiple Avenues to End Quentin Grimes Saga
With training camp just around the corner, the Philadelphia 76ers still have one major area of their roster to address. Following his impressive stretch after coming over at the trade deadline, Quentin Grimes remains unsigned as the upcoming season looms.
Grimes ended up being one of the few bright spots in a Sixers season that didn't live up to expectations. He was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Caleb Martin in a deal that quickly looked lopsided.
In the 28 games he appeared in for the Sixers, Grimes averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.5 APG.
Coming off the best run of his NBA career, Grimes entered the restricted free agent market in search of a new deal. The Sixers have been adamant about retaining him, but haven't been able to reach an agreement after months of negotiating.
While on NBA Today Wednesday, insider Shams Charania detailed the latest regarding Grimes and the Sixers. Just days away from the start of camp, the two sides remain far apart in contract talks.
Because of this, Grimes will not be in attendance for media day and won't be traveling with the team for their international preseason games in Abu Dhabi.
With the October 1st deadline fast approaching, the Sixers and Grimes have minimal time left to strike an accord for 2026. Amid recent developments, it appears there are still multiple end scenarios on the table.
While detailing the latest on Grimes for The Athletic, Tony Jones reported on some of the offers on the table currently. The former first-round pick could accept his qualifying offer, or waive his no-trade for a one-year deal slightly above the QO.
Jones also noted that the Sixers are still eyeing a multi-year deal for Grimes that could keep him in Philadelphia through 2030.
Grimes has two offers on the table, according to sources. One is the qualifying offer, which is worth one year and $8.7 million. The other is a one-year balloon payment, which is designed for Grimes to waive the no-trade clause that would be attached to him accepting the qualifying offer. The 76ers, league sources say, want to work out a long-term, four-year deal with Grimes, which is something that Grimes would actually be amenable to. The issue is what the money would be, and right now, the two sides are far apart on that.
While he won't be the same type of player we saw last season, Grimes can still be a key complementary piece for the Sixers moving forward. Between his three-and-D nature and flashes of on-ball creation, he can seamlessly fit alongside the team's star trio.
Only time will tell when and how Grimes' saga with the Sixers will reach its end.
More 76ers On SI
Analyst Defends Sixers' Joel Embiid Amid Shocking Player Ranking
Where Did Sixers Star Joel Embiid Land in Latest Player Rankings?
Sixers GM Applauds Adem Bona's Strong International Play
3 Sixers Most Likely to be Traded During 2025-26 Season
Sixers' Star Tyrese Maxey Gushes Over New City Edition Jerseys