NBA Mock Trade Lands Sixers Four-Time All-Star
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report released a list of ten trade ideas for the NBA’s top trade assets. The list’s No. 1 mock trade is a blockbuster deal between the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.
Philadelphia 76ers receive: Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns receive: Jared McCain, Paul George, a 2028 first-round pick (via LAC), a 2029 first-round pick and a 2031 first-round pick
Pros For the Suns
Last season, the core of Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal failed to make the playoffs. With the departures of Durant and Beal, there is no indication that the franchise will be a serious title contender this upcoming season.
A potential starting lineup for the Suns next season includes Booker, Jalen Green, Royce O'Neale, Dillon Brooks, and Mark Williams. The four-time All-Star is still in his prime, though a decrease in talent has Phoenix headed closer to a rebuild than a playoff campaign. On top of that, the Suns are already competing in a power-heavy Western Conference.
Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggested that the Suns should consider a rebuild.
“So, the Suns could opt to just finally ditch this dream and start from scratch, inheriting a fascinating 21-year-old talent in McCain plus three unprotected future firsts from teams with very uncertain futures ahead of them," Buckley wrote. "Getting back George's albatross contract would be a drag, but if Phoenix realizes it must bottom out to ever get on the right path, then it should do what bottom-feeders do and be willing to take back bad money in order to collect as many rebuilding tools as possible.”
Pros For the 76ers
If the 76ers are focused on fighting for a championship next year, acquiring Booker would be a favorable decision. Last season, Booker averaged 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists over 75 games.
While Jared McCain had an impressive 23-game run in his rookie year, the sample size is too small to determine whether the 21-year-old could break out into an All-Star talent. The loss of future first-round draft picks would be a heavier hit, though it may be worth doing if Booker can elevate the franchise to a championship and keep them afloat for the seasons to come.
Overall, in this hypothetical deal, the 76ers would need to make a decision on prioritizing the present or the future. If Philadelphia can assemble a core of Booker, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid, it's likely the franchise will maintain a high ceiling for the next five years.
More 76ers On SI
Sixers’ Paul George Moved to Western Conference Team in Mock Trade
Sixers' Jared McCain Facing Massive Setback Ahead of 2026 Season
Tyrese Maxey Raves About Sixers' Promising Young Talent
Sixers Pursuing Multiple Avenues to End Quentin Grimes Saga
Analyst Defends Sixers' Joel Embiid Amid Shocking Player Ranking