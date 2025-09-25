Tyrese Maxey Raves About Sixers' Promising Young Talent
Looking ahead to the 2026 season, the Philadelphia 76ers have two avenues they need to focus on regarding the roster. Headlining the group is the star trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. However, there is also a growing group of young talent that has shown the potential of benefiting the franchise long-term.
When the Sixers signed Paul George, they envisioned being a perennial contender in the Eastern Conference. Year one did not live up to expectations, as injuries left the roster depleted for most of the season. Some good did come from this, as it allowed the youth to play extended minutes and showcase their talents.
Countless players made the most of this opportunity, most notably guys like Adem Bona, Justin Edwards, and Jared McCain. While the team might be back to full strength, one key player is excited for what could be in store for the Sixers' youth.
Ahead of training camp, Maxey did an exclusive interview with "Philly Take With RB." The Sixers star touched on an array of topics, including the team's pipeline of young talent.
Even though Embiid and PG are going to be returning to the lineup, Maxey is still high on guys like Edwards and McCain. Though still growing as players, he believes they'll be able to help the team return to prominence in the Eastern Conference.
"Those young guys, they're going to be extremely important," Maxey said. "I feel like Justin is a rotation player, I feel like VJ is gonna be somebody who can be whoever he wants to be, I'm being completely honest. Jared the same...We just got to see what they develop into and see what they keep getting better at."
As the Sixers attempt to climb back up the standings in the East, the youth is still going to play a key role. Last year was a clear example of needing as much depth as possible. Given their injury history, the Sixers will be attempting to get Embiid and George through the regular season with as minimal wear and tear as possible.
If the youth can continue to grow and keep the team afloat throughout the year, it will greatly help the star trio as they attempt to pull off a deep run in the postseason.
The Sixers' youth will soon have a chance to showcase their improvements with training camp set to begin in the coming days.
More 76ers On SI
Sixers Pursuing Multiple Avenues to End Quentin Grimes Saga
Analyst Defends Sixers' Joel Embiid Amid Shocking Player Ranking
Sixers Fans Rejoice Over Latest City Edition Jerseys
Where Did Sixers Star Joel Embiid Land in Latest Player Rankings?
Sixers GM Applauds Adem Bona's Strong International Play