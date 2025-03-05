All 76ers

76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft Standing After Loss vs Timberwolves

What are the chances the Philadelphia 76ers get a top pick?

Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
A win over the Golden State Warriors this past weekend helped the Philadelphia 76ers jump the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference standings. With the Chicago Bulls struggling to run away with the final NBA Play-In position, the Sixers were within arm’s reach of getting the 10th seed with a couple of wins.

So far, the Sixers have not found success in their Play-In quest this week. On Monday, the Sixers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers. While they had control of the matchup through the first half, the Blazers turned the table. The Sixers could put together a win streak and picked up a loss against the Blazers.

On Tuesday, the Sixers closed out their back-to-back set with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. The Sixers played without their All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, as he suffered a back injury on Monday.

Relying on Quentin Grimes and a hobbled Paul George, the Sixers collapsed late in the game and took on a lopsided 126-112 loss. With that defeat, the Sixers dropped to 21-40 on the year.

Where the Sixers Stand in the East

The Brooklyn Nets are back out in front of the Sixers. Sitting in 12th place with the same record as their Atlantic Division rival. However, Brooklyn currently holds the tie-breaker.

A loss for Philly not only dropped the Sixers down, but a nail-biting win for the Toronto Raptors gave them their second victory in a row, moving to 20-42 on the year. The Sixers are out in front of the Raptors by fewer than two games.

As for the Bulls, they are on a two-game losing streak, holding a 24-38 record. They are 2.5 games in front of the Nets and the Sixers. Chicago has Orlando and Miami next up on the list.

According to Tankathon, the Sixers currently have a 34.5 percent chance of seeing their top-six protected pick falling in the top four. There is an 8.2 percent chance of it going No. 1 overall.

The Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and the Utah Jazz all hold a 14 percent chance of picking up the first pick as of March 5.

Published
