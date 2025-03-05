76ers Coach Addresses Paul George After Timberwolves Loss
Another game goes by with the Philadelphia 76ers left worried about the injury status of a key player. Once again, Paul George’s setbacks remain concerning.
Heading into the matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, George was listed as questionable on the injury report due to groin soreness. It was night two of a back-to-back set for the Sixers, but George got the first night off as he was ruled out against the Blazers.
The Portland matchup was George’s first absence in over a month. During the latest 10-game stretch, George has been playing through a pinkie injury and averaging 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He’s shooting 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.
After getting a night off against the Blazers, the Sixers cleared George to play on Tuesday in Minnesota. George appeared on the court for 30 minutes before calling it a night. Aside from the veteran center Andre Drummond, George played the fewest minutes out of the other three starters.
Following the game, Nick Nurse expressed more concern about George’s latest issues.
via @Underdog__NBA: Coach Nurse when asked about Paul George's groin injury: "We're certainly concerned."
The groin injury isn’t new. Back in January, George missed three out of four games due to the setback. He returned to the court for three games in a row before he went down with the pinkie injury, forcing a five-game absence.
Although the groin injury has been something George could manage and play through, it seems the Sixers are getting more cautious as the season winds down.
On Tuesday, the Sixers dropped to 21-40 with a 126-112 loss to the Timberwolves. They are set to return to the court on Thursday to face the Boston Celtics. George will be a player to monitor in the coming days as his injuries continue to cause concerns.
