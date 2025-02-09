76ers Coach Speaks on Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre's Heated Exchange
A Friday night post-trade-deadline battle between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons had the home team feeling great—even while shorthanded.
As for the Sixers—even while near full strength—they couldn’t keep up. The one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey summed it up to a slow start from the star trio having a trickle-down to the rest of the roster.
At one point, 76ers star center Joel Embiid seemed to have questioned the defensive effort of his teammate, Kelly Oubre. The two shared a heated exchange during a timeout.
“I think it had to do with getting back in transition,” 76ers head coach told reporters.
“I think we weren’t playing well. We’re fighting our way back into the game, and we’d taken away most of those transition plays, and there was an exchange.”
The good news for the Sixers was that Embiid and Oubre quickly squashed their issue before getting back out on the floor. The bad news was that it wasn't a galvanizing moment for Philadelphia.
They played better as the game went on, but the Pistons had control from start until finish.
“I think it happens once in a while,” Nurse added. “At least they got on the same page when it was over with.”
After the first half, the Sixers trailed 78-49 on Friday night. They outscored the Pistons by 10 points in the third quarter, nearly hanging 40 on their opponent after trailing by 34 points.
Still, Detroit handled its business. At the end of the night, the Sixers dropped to 20-31 on the year with a 125-112 loss. The Sixers are once again searching for answers as they now have a two-game losing streak to their name while heading into a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, who they haven’t beaten in six games.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle