76ers Downgrade Veteran Center Ahead of Jazz Matchup
On Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Utah Jazz as they look to bounce back off of a loss against the Boston Celtics earlier on in the week.
Against the Celtics, the Sixers were more than shorthanded, having to head into the match without the likes of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, all sitting out for their respective reasons.
Kelly Oubre Jr would do his best to make up for the absence of Philadelphia's big three, putting up 27 points and six assists, which wasn't enough to suppress the efforts of Jayson Tatum, who would ignite for a team-high 35 points.
As Embiid's absence has been something that has become common over the course of the season, Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse has come up with solutions to fill the shoes left by the former MVP, mainly relying on Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond to fill the front court.
However, it appears that Nurse may be down one of his options on Saturday night, as Drummond has been downgraded on the Sixers' injury report to questionable due to an illness.
As reported by PhillyVoices' Adam Aaronson, Drummond did not participate in Philadelphia's practice session on Saturday ahead of their match against the Jazz due to his ailment.
While Drummond wasn't a part of practice on Saturday, he was there for the Sixers' loss against the Celtics, taking to the court for 25 minutes in which he'd record nine points and ten rebounds.
If Philadelphia is to be without their veteran center, Nurse could opt to use the aforementioned Yabusele, Adem Bona, or Alex Reese, who was absent from the Delaware Blue Coats squad against the Indiana Mad Ants on Sunday afternoon.
The Sixers will take on the Jazz at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday night, with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
