76ers Forward Makes Bold Statement After Strong Outing vs Knicks
Coming off a blowout defeat against the Chicago Bulls, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road to take on the New York Knicks. They managed to make things interesting with Jalen Brunson and company, surging back late in the game to get within striking distance. However, they would not be rewarded for their efforst as they ended up being handed their ninth-straight loss.
In their recent stretch, the Sixers have found themselves without the services of Joel Embiid due to his injured knee. This has left a void to fill the offense, and Kelly Oubre took it upon himself to make up for the absence of the former MVP. He came alive offensively in Wednesday's matchup, finishing as the Sixers' second-leading scorer. Oubre posted 27 points on efficient 9-for-14 shooting from the field (4-for-6 from beyond the arc).
Following the game, Oubre was asked about his showing against the Knicks. He spoke confidently about his ability to be a productive two-way player while also taking a slight jab at New York's defense.
“I just didn’t feel like anybody could guard me out there, respectfully," Oubre told reporters postgame. "I’m gonna play defense as hard as I possibly can but when I can put that force on the offensive end as well, I think that that’s who I am as a basketball player: a two-way player.”
Oubre's 27 points is his third-highest scoring outing of the year. His season high remains at 30, a feat he accomplished two weeks ago against the Brooklyn Nets.
Despite how things have gone for the Sixers, Oubre is a player who has brought energy and intensity on a nightly basis. He continues to do everything he can for the team as they try and salvage this derailed season.
The Sixers will now return back home to take on the new-look Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations