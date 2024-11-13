76ers Forward Praises Jared McCain Following Win vs Hornets
Down two of their stars for the majority of their games thus far, the Philadelphia 76ers have had to rely on their supporting cast in a big way. Thanks to a pair of unlikely heroes, they managed to secure just their second win of the season in an overtime thriller with the Charlotte Hornets.
Coming into his second stint in the NBA, Guerschon Yabusele was someone viewed as a possible X-factor for the Sixers. Through the first three weeks of the season, he's proven to be a key member of the supporting cast. His value was on full display against the Hornets, erupting for 20 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
The other standout for the Sixers in this game was rookie Jared McCain. He came alive down the stretch en route to posting a career-high 27 points. Without the production from this duo, Philly would have found themselves with a 1-8 record to start the year.
Despite have an impressive outing himself, Yabusele made sure to give McCain his flowers for his efforts. He had nothing but positive things to say about the young guard during his postgame interview.
"He's an incredible kid," Yabusele said. "He got no fear...He's really a great kid, we're happy to have him."
With this win, the Sixers put an end to their five-game losing streak. They still have a ways to go before they've bounced back, but outings like this are a step in the right direction.
The Sixers will be back in action on their home floor Tuesday in what is expected to be an exciting matchup. Not only are they squaring off against the New York Knicks in an NBA Cup game, but it could potentially be the season debut of Joel Embiid.