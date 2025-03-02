All 76ers

76ers Guard Makes Multiple Posts Following 40-Point Outing vs Warriors

Quentin Grimes pulls off best performance with the 76ers thus far.

Kevin McCormick

Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) scores past Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
With their first of many moves at this year’s trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers acquired Quentin Grimes from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Caleb Martin. The young guard has performed well since coming over, but stunned many with a standout showing on Saturday night.

Entering the matchup on a nine-game losing streak, the Sixers looked to get back in the win column against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. They managed to walk off their home floor victorious, in large part due to the play of one of their new additions.

Grimes came out of the gates strong, making his first six shots of the night. He never looked back after that, going on to finish the night with a career-high 44 points. Led by this stellar outing from the young guard, the Sixers were able to take care of business against Curry and company.

After having one of the best nights of his NBA career, Grimes took to social media to further take in the moment. He first of multiple posts came Sunday morning, where he excitedly restated how many points he ripped off against Golden State.

Later on in the day, Grimes made a second post that featured a handful of photos from his career night:

At the start of his NBA career, Grimes has found himself bouncing around looking to find a long-term home. Based on how he’s looked thus far, he might find one in Philly. Between his perimeter defense, outside shooting and ability to put the ball on the floor, he provides an archetype of player the Sixers need around their star trio.

While it’s still early in him time with the Sixers, the front office should be more than pleased with what they’ve seen thus far. If he continues to perform well in the final weeks of the year, the organization should definitely look to keep him on the roster beyond 2025.

Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

