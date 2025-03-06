All 76ers

76ers Have Positive Update on Quentin Grimes vs Celtics

Quentin Grimes dodges the injury report against the Celtics on Thursday.

Mar 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) passes the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) passes the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Heading into a matchup earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers thought there was a chance Quentin Grimes could miss his first set of action since joining the team via trade.

Dealing with biceps soreness following a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Grimes was on the Sixers’ injury report heading into their Tuesday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fortunately for a shorthanded Philly team, they were able to clear Grimes to play. He checked in for 38 minutes and had another stellar outing for the Sixers.

The Sixers will remain shorthanded in Boston this week, but they have a positive update on Grimes. As it seems he’s no longer dealing with the same soreness, Grimes has been left off of the injury report for the matchup against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

When the Sixers paid a visit to the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Grimes went 12-18 from the field and made a few of his threes. He produced 30 points in nearly 40 minutes, along with three rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Despite having a big night, Grimes’ Sixers lost by 14 points against Minnesota.

The Thursday night matchup against the Celtics marks the second time Grimes will face Boston since joining the Sixers. On February 20, Grimes scored 12 points while coming down with seven rebounds and dishing out three assists in 33 minutes. The Celtics still dominated the Sixers with a 33-point win.

Mar 4, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Once again, Grimes will have to be a key contributor for the Sixers on Thursday. The Celtics will welcome the Sixers to TD Garden for a 7:30 PM ET tip.

