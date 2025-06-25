76ers NBA Draft Day: Ace Bailey's Promising Portfolio Revisited
Throughout the pre-draft process, Ace Bailey has been the most scrutinized. As a result, he might be the biggest slider. After the Philadelphia 76ers won the third pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, it seemed Bailey was a lock to land in Philly.
Recently, the narrative has totally shifted. A lot has been said about Bailey’s level of maturity. It doesn’t help that the freshman forward out of Rutgers refused to meet with any teams beyond the NBA Draft Combine.
The Sixers were nearly the first team to get Bailey in the building before the NBA Draft. The incoming rookie canceled the plans not long before he was supposed to show up. When asked about it on Tuesday, Bailey chose not to explain the reason behind his decision.
Ace Bailey Rutgers Highlight Tape
NBA Draft Expert Analysis
“Bailey is an elite shooter from anywhere on the court and used his size to get his shot off whenever he wanted in college. He’s great as a spot-up shooter and will attack poor closeouts, but settles for mid-range jumpers instead of getting to the rim. He’s better at attacking the rim in transition than in half-court settings. Bailey put up strong defensive production in college and has the length to be elite on that end of the court as a pro, but he needs to get stronger to make that happen.” - NBA.com
“Bailey is a ridiculous shot-making machine, capable of splashing contested jumpers from every spot on the floor with the swagger of a throwback bucket-getter. But his shooting consistency, plus his raw edges as a shot creator and defender, need sanding down to turn him into a full-on star.” - Yahoo Sports
Common Comparisons
- Michael Porter Jr.
Why the Sixers Could Use Ace Bailey
It’s not difficult to see why many have soured on Ace Bailey potentially joining the 76ers. Beyond the skipped workout, Bailey is seen as a raw talent. Sure, the ceiling is high, but are the Sixers going to be able to work around his growing pains?
They would never know unless they tried. There might be players who are viewed as more “NBA-ready” than Bailey—and that’s fine—but playing it safe after scoring such a high pick unexpectedly feels off. If the Sixers truly view Edgecombe as the best player in the draft beyond Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, then there’s no need to debate. If Bailey is higher on the board, but just written in red for caution, the Sixers have to take the risk.