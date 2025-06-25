All 76ers

76ers NBA Draft Day: Observing the Surging Tre Johnson

Tre Johnson could be moving up the board for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Mar 19, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) high fives Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller after making a three point basket in the second half at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
As the 2025 NBA Draft was just days away, the Texas guard Tre Johnson started generating some buzz as a potential late riser.

Since the Philadelphia 76ers remain undecided on their move, some have suggested that Johnson is a name to keep an eye on as a potential dark horse candidate for the Sixers, or the third draft slot, in general.

A lot of caution would have to be added to the idea of the Sixers reaching for Johnson at No. 3, but he could be an ideal trade-back candidate for Philadelphia.

Tre Johnson Texas Highlight Tape

NBA Draft Expert Analysis

“Johnson is a clutch shot-maker who can catch fire from all over the floor, drilling step-backs and off-screen jumpers with ease. But he needs to continue developing his point guard skills while also honing his shot selection and dramatically improving his defense.” - Yahoo Sports

“Johnson is a pure three-level scorer. At 6-foot-6, Johnson has the size to get his shot up over smaller defenders whenever he wants, the quickness to blow by anyone sitting on his jumper and the athleticism to finish over help with authority. He loves to face up, jab and pump fake like Carmelo Anthony when given a 1-on-1, but Johnson really excels off screens and in transition.” - NBA.com

“Tre Johnson is arguably the best distance shooter in this draft. He averaged 19.9 points per game and led all freshmen in Division-I in scoring. More importantly, he shot a whopping 39.7% from three on 6.8 attempts per contest.” - Fox Sports

Common Comparisons

  • Tyler Herro
Tre Johnso
Why the Sixers Could Use Tre Johnson

Tre Johnson just seems right for Moreyball. In 33 games at Texas, the freshman guard averaged 6.8 threes per game. He knocked down his shots from beyond the arc at a 40 percent clip, but it’s not just about standing deep away from the basket and chucking up shots for the former Longhorn. Johnson proved to be an all-around threat on the court, as he averaged around 20 points per game in college.

Maybe the Dallas, Texas, connection with Tyrese Maxey is strong enough to get the Sixers to bring in the 19-year-old to learn from their All-Star guard.

Consensus Rank: No. 6

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

