76ers on SI: Joel Embiid’s Going For Gold at 2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA has been perfect this summer. Since firing up an exhibition schedule in early July, followed by the Olympic run in Paris, Team USA hasn’t dealt with defeat.
The team record might be flawless, but Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had to navigate through the Olympics while dealing with continued criticism. Since the start of his national team debut, the seven-time All-Star has struggled to look like the best version of himself.
Thursday’s game against Serbia was a statement performance for the superstar big man. Although Team USA trailed throughout most of the game, Embiid was a primary player in their comeback.
Despite being on upset watch, Team USA crafted a much-needed fourth-quarter run on Thursday. In the end, they sent Serbia to the bronze medal game. On Saturday, Joel Embiid will get the chance to go for gold as Team USA is set to take on France for the Olympic Finals.
On this episode of 76ers on SI, we start by breaking down Embiid’s best performance of the 2024 Olympics.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
The Draymond Green Proposal
Should USA Basketball find a way to get younger NBA players to compete in the 3-on-3 action? Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green suggests players like Tyrese Maxey should get an opportunity to compete for a gold medal, especially after the men’s squad didn’t make it past the group stage this summer.
Christmas in Boston?
According to a report, the Sixers are set to face the Celtics in Boston on Christmas Day. The 2024 slate will mark the third straight year the Sixers will play on the major holiday.
