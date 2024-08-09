All 76ers

76ers on SI: Joel Embiid’s Going For Gold at 2024 Paris Olympics

76ers on SI reacts to Joel Embiid and Team USA's victory over Serbia.

Justin Grasso

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Joel Embiid (11) celebrates after the game against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Joel Embiid (11) celebrates after the game against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Team USA has been perfect this summer. Since firing up an exhibition schedule in early July, followed by the Olympic run in Paris, Team USA hasn’t dealt with defeat.

The team record might be flawless, but Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had to navigate through the Olympics while dealing with continued criticism. Since the start of his national team debut, the seven-time All-Star has struggled to look like the best version of himself.

Thursday’s game against Serbia was a statement performance for the superstar big man. Although Team USA trailed throughout most of the game, Embiid was a primary player in their comeback.

Despite being on upset watch, Team USA crafted a much-needed fourth-quarter run on Thursday. In the end, they sent Serbia to the bronze medal game. On Saturday, Joel Embiid will get the chance to go for gold as Team USA is set to take on France for the Olympic Finals.

On this episode of 76ers on SI, we start by breaking down Embiid’s best performance of the 2024 Olympics.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

Published
