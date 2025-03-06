76ers’ Paul George in Danger of Missing Matchup vs Celtics
Paul George plans to travel to Boston for Thursday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. Whether the nine-time All-Star will play or not is the biggest question.
George has been anything but healthy throughout year one of his multi-year deal with the Sixers. Earlier in the season, a knee injury sidelined George on multiple occasions. Then, he dealt with a groin-related setback before battling a pinkie injury.
The pinkie issue remains a concern, but the groin injury is back in play as well. Considering the state of the Sixers this deep into the season, many feel a shutdown could be on the horizon for George. So far, the Sixers haven’t indicated that could happen.
Heading into the matchup against the Boston Celtics, George is questionable.
Back in late January, George missed five games in a row due to his pinkie injury. He returned on February 5 with a splint and played in 10-straight games. During that stretch, George posted averages of 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals while knocking down 45 percent of his shots.
At halftime of the Golden State matchup last Saturday, George experienced groin soreness but finished the game with a 38-minute showing. In the following game against the Portland Trail Blazers, George was ruled out. When the Sixers approached the matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road, George was questionable before getting cleared to play.
The Sixers rolled out George for just under 30 minutes. The veteran shot 3-11 from the field to score seven points. He also had seven rebounds and six assists. The night ended prematurely for George, who wasn’t feeling one-hundred percent. However, he could still return to play against the Celtics on Thursday.
The Sixers and the Celtics are scheduled for a 7:30 PM ET matchup.
