76ers Star Joel Embiid Continues Decline in NBA Player Rankings

Should the 76ers big man be ranked higher?

Kevin McCormick

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
At numerous points over the past few seasons, there have been numerous debates about Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid being the best player on the planet. A year removed from nearly being on pace for a second straight MVP, injuries continue to derail his career.

As everyone knows, Embiid suffered a knee injury last season that required surgery and kept him sidelined for months. This incident has continued to cause problems for the All-Star center, as he’s missed the majority of the season trying to properly manage it.

Embiid’s debut was delayed because of the knee, and swelling concerns has kept him out for various stretches. After just a few appearances out of the All-Star break, he is back on the sidelines as the team seeks out more options to try and get him back on track.

With his minimal availability this season, Embiid’s stock in the league has taken a hit over the course of the season. At the start of the year, The Ringer had him ranked in the top five of their NBA player rankings. Since then, the Sixers star has found himself on a steady decline.

On Thursday, the latest edition to the top 100 list was revealed. After being ranked No. 41 in January, Embiid now finds himself slotted in at No. 50. Some of the players just ahead of him include Trey Murphy III, Lauri Markkanen, and Norm Powell.

Instead of thriving beside Tyrese Maxey and Paul George (another anticlimactic max contract recipient on Philadelphia’s payroll), Embiid has spent most of his time on the sideline, watching the Sixers stumble through a season that could end with them keeping a top-six-protected lottery pick. If it doesn’t, they’ll miss the play-in, lose the pick, and be forced to confront one of the bleakest futures in the league

In the 19 games he’s played in this year, Embiid is averaging 23.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 4.5 APG. The seven-time All-Star has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

