$81 Million NBA Veteran Credited for Another Pay Cut

Ex-Sixers star James Harden recently took a pay cut to help out the Clippers.

Justin Grasso

May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
James Harden was once praised in the City of Brotherly Love for helping out the Philadelphia 76ers by taking a pay cut. After he spent half a season with the Sixers, Harden was expected to hit the free agency market, where he would land offers in the max range.

If Harden had signed a long-term deal with the Sixers at the time, they would’ve struggled to land some additional veteran help. His decision to take on a two-year deal allowed the Sixers to sign veterans such as PJ Tucker and Danuel House. At the time, those moves were celebrated locally.

Fast forward to the 2025 NBA offseason, and Harden is pulling a similar move for the Los Angeles Clippers. According to Clippers’ President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, Harden took a pay cut this offseason to help the Clippers have enough space to sign at least two veterans.

May 7, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts after making game-winning three point basket against the Boston Celtics during overtime of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Recently, LA brought on the former Washington Wizards/Phoenix Suns star, Bradley Beal.

via @Farbod_E: Lawrence Frank says that James Harden taking a pay cut is the only reason why LAC could sign Bradley Beal and Brook Lopez:

"Without James, we can't even get Bradley Beal... All James cares about is winning. He's willing to sacrifice part of his game, part of his contract."

Harden signed a reported two-year deal with the Clippers. He’s set to make $39.1 million for the 2025-2026 NBA season. Next summer, Harden will have a $42.3 million option on the table with the Clippers. He could become an unrestricted free agent once again by declining.

When Harden joined the Sixers in 2022 via trade, he had intentions of staying with the Sixers long-term after a short-lived stint with the Brooklyn Nets.

He spent 21 games on the court for the Sixers to wrap up the 2021-2022 regular season, and appeared in 12 playoff games for the Sixers, where he averaged 19 points, nine assists, and six rebounds.

Harden re-signed with the Sixers in 2022. He posted averages of 21 points, six rebounds, and a league-leading 11 assists per game. During the playoffs, Harden produced 20 points per game while dishing out eight assists and coming down with six rebounds.

During the 2023 offseason, Harden infamously picked up his player option with the Sixers with intentions of forcing his way out. Harden called out the team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, before becoming a temporary holdout at training camp.

Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Sixers and the Clippers struck a deal in late October of 2023, leading Harden to his current home. He is heading into his third season with the Clippers, while the Sixers have moved on from everybody who benefited from the once-praised Harden paycut.

PJ Tucker was included in the Harden trade to LA. His relationship with the organization soured quickly, leading to a buyout during his second season with the Clippers. Tucker joined the New York Knicks last season. As for House, he was traded to the Detroit Pistons during the 2023-2024 season. The Pistons waived him, and the veteran hasn’t been picked up since.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

