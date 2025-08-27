Adem Bona Gets Special Good Luck Wish From the Sixers

All 76ers

The Sixers sent a message to Adem Bona.

Justin Grasso

Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward/center Adem Bona (30) reacts to a play against the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward/center Adem Bona (30) reacts to a play against the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Adem Bona is gearing up for more hoops this summer.

The Philadelphia 76ers center is about to put together a campaign at EuroBasket, representing Turkey.

Before the games started up this week, the Sixers sent a message to their soon-to-be second-year center, wishing him well ahead of his overseas journey.

via @Sixers: good luck to Adem as he tips off in @EuroBasket today! 🇹🇷

Who’s Teaming Up With Bona?

Bona joins a familiar face in the tournament, teaming up with ex-Sixers sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz.

The Turkish native will get an opportunity to represent his country and potentially drive up his stock once again, playing alongside and against current and former NBA players.

Korkmaz spent seven seasons with the Sixers, appearing in nearly 330 games. He averaged seven points and two rebounds, while hitting on 36 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Here’s the rest of the team:

  • Onuralp Bitim
  • Sehmus Hazer
  • Shane Larkin
  • Cedi Osman
  • Ercan Osmani
  • Sertac Sanli
  • Alperen Sengun
  • Kenan Sipahi
  • Erkan Yilmaz
  • Omer Yurtseven

Did Bona Avoid a Serious Setback?

Adem Bon
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) dunks against the Chicago Bulls in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In the games leading up to the tournament, Bona dealt with an injury scare. The young veteran was seen needing assistance while walking off the court gingerly.

It turns out that Bona avoided a serious setback. He doesn’t seem to have limitations heading into the tournament. The Sixers now hope he can remain healthy while competing at a high level in the tournament.

During his first season with the Sixers, Bona landed a rare opportunity to gain plenty of playing time as a second-round draft selection.

The rookie center appeared in 58 games, even picking up 11 starts. He saw the court for an average of 16 minutes per game. Bona made 70 percent of his shots from the field, producing six points per game. He also came down with four rebounds and blocked 1.2 shots per game.

This summer, Bona picked up some playing time for the Sixers during the Summer League. EuroBasket will be another chance for him to sharpen his game before heading into training camp in a little over one month.

Turkey played Latvia on Wednesday, before taking on Czechia on Friday.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

