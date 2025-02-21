Al Horford Opens up on Disgruntled Reception from 76ers Fans
On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took on their longtime rival in the Boston Celtics in a nationally televised matchup. There is already no love lost between these two storied franchises, but there is one current player who deals with a far from welcoming reception every time they come to town.
After being a thorn in their side for years, the Sixers signed Al Horford to a sizable deal in free agency following the 2019 season. The experiment did not plan out how the franchise might have hoped, which lead to the veteran big man having a brief one-year tenure in Philly.
Between being a former Celtics player, struggling with the Sixers, and then going back to the Celtics not long after being traded, Horford has become an enemy to the Philly fanbase. Every time he returns as an opposing player, he is met with endless boos from the Sixers crowd. This might phase some players, but the former All-Star had a joking response to the matter on Thursday.
Following the Celtics win over the Sixers, Horford was asked about the reception he receives from Philly fans. In a sense, he finds it endearing that they care enough to boo him all these years later.
"It's fun," Horford said. "I like it. They care enough to boo. It's good to be cared for."
Horford, 38, now primarily serves in a backup role for the reigning champions. He logged 18 minutes against his former team and finished with 11 points and four rebounds on 4-for-7 shooting from the field.
