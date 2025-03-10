Atlanta Hawks Put Trae Young's Status vs Sixers in Doubt
Hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks put some doubt on the status of their All-Star guard, Trae Young.
According to the official NBA injury report, Young is dealing with a left quad contusion. As a result, the star guard is questionable to play and likely viewed as a game-time decision against the Sixers.
The Hawks recently wrapped up a two-game series at home against the Indiana Pacers. Young was available for both matchups, checking in for over 33 minutes.
In the first outing, Young scored 22 points on 7-17 shooting from the field. He notched a double-double by dishing out 16 assists. The Hawks defeated the Pacers by six points.
During the rematch with the Pacers, Young and the Hawks found themselves in a tight battle. The star scorer had to turn up the volume on his shooting, putting up 24 shots from the field, with half of his attempts coming from deep.
Young scored 36 points and racked up eight assists, along with four rebounds. The Hawks collected their second-straight win over the Pacers, helping the Hawks improve to a 30-34 record before taking on the 76ers on Monday.
Young hasn’t missed a game since January 27. When he did, it was an isolated absence as he played in the following 18 games for the Hawks. Over that stretch, the Hawks star produced 26 points and 12 assists per game.
This year, Young’s scoring has taken a slight hit, but he’s been leading the league in playmaking. Through 60 games, he’s posting averages of 24 points, 12 assists, and three rebounds.
The Sixers and the Hawks are set for a 7:30 PM ET tip.
