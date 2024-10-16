Ben Simmons’ Playing Status for Nets-Sixers on Wednesday
The Brooklyn Nets are going to roll without their starting guard, Ben Simmons, against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
Prior to the game, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez confirmed that the team planned to give Simmons a rest night before the 2024-2025 NBA season opener.
Since joining the Brooklyn Nets in 2022, Simmons has battled numerous injuries, frequently finding himself off the court.
Following a trade from the Sixers in 2022, Simmons was ruled out for the remainder of the season as he dealt with an injury while ramping up. He finally debuted in 2022-2023, but his run would last 42 games.
Simmons averaged seven points, six rebounds, and six assists during his first run with the Nets.
Last year, Simmons hoped for better luck on the injury front. Unfortunately, the season didn’t go his way.
The former Sixer started in 12 games, appearing in 15 total. During the small stretch, Simmons produced six points, eight rebounds, and six assists per game on 58 percent shooting from the field.
Once again, Simmons found himself sidelined for a long period of time, concluding his season early.
Heading into the 2024 NBA Preseason, Simmons felt confident about bouncing back on the new-look Nets. Through two games, Simmons averaged 13 minutes on the floor. He made 50 percent of his field goal attempts, putting up seven points per game. He also came down with four rebounds per game while dishing out three assists.
Simmons won’t get to face his former team on Wednesday. The next chance the Sixers will get to take on a Simmons-led Nets would be in late November.
On November 22, the Nets and the Sixers will meet in South Philly for a Group Stage game in the NBA Cup tournament. That game would mark the fifth time Simmons could face the Sixers since parting ways with the team that drafted him first overall out of LSU.