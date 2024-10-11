Betting Odds for 76ers vs. Timberwolves NBA Preseason Game
After getting a few days off, the Philadelphia 76ers will resume their 2024 NBA Preseason run on Friday night on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
For Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, Friday’s game serves as a homecoming as it’s held at a neutral site in Iowa. It will be the second game of the Sixers’ preseason.
The first outing went exactly as expected. The Sixers hosted NBL squad, the New Zealand Breakers. Despite being undermanned, Philadelphia dominated the matchup with a 139-84 victory.
On Friday, they are set to take on a Western Conference playoff contender in the Wolves, who are entering the new hoops season with a new look.
Karl Anthony-Towns will face the Sixers four times this year as a member of the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, the Wolves scooped up notable former Knicks Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. While the veteran big man Rudy Gobert still offers Philly’s center Joel Embiid a must-see battle in the front court as KAT typically did, Embiid won’t be around the matchup on Friday.
According to a report, the All-Star is away from the team.
Friday’s game still has a lot of hype surrounding it, considering it’s supposed to be the official Paul George Sixers debut. After signing with the 76ers following his tenure on the LA Clippers, George’s first game has been highly anticipated for months now. George sat out Monday’s game due to rest. On Friday, he’ll share the court with Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the Sixers’ starting five, excluding Embiid, in Iowa.
76ers vs. Timberwolves: Game Details
Preseason Game 2
Date: Friday, October 10, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Iowa
Game Odds
Spread: MIN -3
Moneyline: MIN -162, PHI +132
Total O/U: 223
