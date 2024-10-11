All 76ers

Betting Odds for 76ers vs. Timberwolves NBA Preseason Game

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves for a preseason matchup on Friday night.

Justin Grasso

Mar 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

After getting a few days off, the Philadelphia 76ers will resume their 2024 NBA Preseason run on Friday night on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, Friday’s game serves as a homecoming as it’s held at a neutral site in Iowa. It will be the second game of the Sixers’ preseason.

The first outing went exactly as expected. The Sixers hosted NBL squad, the New Zealand Breakers. Despite being undermanned, Philadelphia dominated the matchup with a 139-84 victory.

On Friday, they are set to take on a Western Conference playoff contender in the Wolves, who are entering the new hoops season with a new look.

Karl Anthony-Towns will face the Sixers four times this year as a member of the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, the Wolves scooped up notable former Knicks Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. While the veteran big man Rudy Gobert still offers Philly’s center Joel Embiid a must-see battle in the front court as KAT typically did, Embiid won’t be around the matchup on Friday.

According to a report, the All-Star is away from the team.

Friday’s game still has a lot of hype surrounding it, considering it’s supposed to be the official Paul George Sixers debut. After signing with the 76ers following his tenure on the LA Clippers, George’s first game has been highly anticipated for months now. George sat out Monday’s game due to rest. On Friday, he’ll share the court with Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the Sixers’ starting five, excluding Embiid, in Iowa.

Tyrese Maxey facing the Timberwolves.
Dec 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

76ers vs. Timberwolves: Game Details

Preseason Game 2

Date: Friday, October 10, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Iowa

Game Odds

Spread: MIN -3

Moneyline: MIN -162, PHI +132

Total O/U: 223

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

More 76ers on SI

76ers vs. New Zealand Breakers Game Reactions

Jared McCain Reacts to NBA Preseason Debut

Paul George Held Out of 76ers vs. Breakers Game

Joel Embiid Sits for 76ers vs. Breakers

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News