Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Clippers on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) and guard Terance Mann (14) defend against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Despite the slight lack of star power on both sides, Wednesday night’s battle between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers will still be an important one, considering it’s the return of Paul George in LA.

Lately, George has been off the floor for the Sixers as he battled a knee injury, which he suffered during the preseason. As the Sixers navigated through their first two weeks of the regular season without George and the veteran center Joel Embiid, the team failed to climb the Eastern Conference ranks.

On Monday night, George returned to action against the Phoenix Suns. Entering the game with a supposed minutes restriction, George saw the court for a little over 30 minutes. Admittedly, the forward was rusty after sitting out for a couple of weeks.

George shot the ball 4-14 from the field. He made just one of his seven three-point attempts. The former Clippers star finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

In his Sixers debut, George was the man with the ball in his hands during the game’s final play. While the veteran forward was able to find enough separation from the defender to get his shot off, he missed. The Sixers fell short against the Suns 118-116.

Now, George will get an opportunity to bounce back when he faces his former team at the brand-new Intuit Dome for the first time.

Paul George during his time as teammates with James Harde
Apr 4, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) gets a pat from guard James Harden (1) in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 10:00 PM ET.

Location: Intuit Dome

Betting Odds

Spread: Clippers -1.5

Moneyline: LAC -126, PHI +108

Total O/U: 220.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Sixers +1.5

Moneyline: PHI +108

Total O/U: OVER 220.5

