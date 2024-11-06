Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Clippers on Wednesday
Despite the slight lack of star power on both sides, Wednesday night’s battle between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers will still be an important one, considering it’s the return of Paul George in LA.
Lately, George has been off the floor for the Sixers as he battled a knee injury, which he suffered during the preseason. As the Sixers navigated through their first two weeks of the regular season without George and the veteran center Joel Embiid, the team failed to climb the Eastern Conference ranks.
On Monday night, George returned to action against the Phoenix Suns. Entering the game with a supposed minutes restriction, George saw the court for a little over 30 minutes. Admittedly, the forward was rusty after sitting out for a couple of weeks.
George shot the ball 4-14 from the field. He made just one of his seven three-point attempts. The former Clippers star finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.
In his Sixers debut, George was the man with the ball in his hands during the game’s final play. While the veteran forward was able to find enough separation from the defender to get his shot off, he missed. The Sixers fell short against the Suns 118-116.
Now, George will get an opportunity to bounce back when he faces his former team at the brand-new Intuit Dome for the first time.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers
Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Time: 10:00 PM ET.
Location: Intuit Dome
Betting Odds
Spread: Clippers -1.5
Moneyline: LAC -126, PHI +108
Total O/U: 220.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.
Prediction
Spread: Sixers +1.5
Moneyline: PHI +108
Total O/U: OVER 220.5