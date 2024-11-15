Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Magic on Friday

All 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will battle it out against the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) drives against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Firing up a back-to-back set to begin the week, the Philadelphia 76ers got off to a tough start in the 2024 NBA Cup. Facing the New York Knicks for the first time since the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers had a shot at revenge.

Tuesday night marked the first time the team had its seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid back in the mix. After ramping up for a couple of weeks and serving a three-game suspension, Embiid anticipated a minutes restriction for his first set of action.

As expected, the former MVP was eased back into the lineup. He played for just 26 minutes. During that time, Embiid shot 2-11 from the field. He scored eight points from the free-throw line. Overall, he wrapped up the game with 13 points, three rebounds, and five assists.

While Embiid looked rusty, the veteran forward Paul George had his best outing in a Sixers uniform. Checking in for 32 minutes, George knocked down 53 percent of his shots from the field, hitting seven threes. He produced 29 points and ten rebounds.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, they couldn’t take down the Knicks. Bringing on a 12-point loss, they dropped to 0-1 in NBA Cup play.

The following night, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite facing the Eastern Conference’s only unbeaten team, Philly went into the game shorthanded, missing George and Embiid due to injury management. While the undermanned Sixers put up a good fight, they came up short with an eight-point loss.

On Friday, the Sixers will go head-to-head with the Orlando Magic. On Tuesday, the Magic took care of business against the Hornets with a 114-89 victory. They hold the top spot in the NBA Cup East A standings going into Friday night’s slate.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Kia Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Magic -1

Moneyline: ORL -120, PHI +102

Total O/U: 214.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Sixers +1

Moneyline: PHI +102

Total O/U: OVER 214.5

NBA Cup Group East A Standings

  • Magic |1-0 | +25
  • Knicks |1-0| +12
  • Nets |0-0| NA
  • Sixers |0-1| -12
  • Hornets |0-1| -25
