Bryce Harper Dons Sixers Gear in Recent Social Media Post
Throughout his tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies, Bryce Harper has been know to support the rest of the areas teams. As he enjoys the downtime of the offseason, the former MVP was spotted donning some 76ers attire.
Over the past two weeks, Harper has decided to star making influencer-style videos on his TikTok page. In the clips, he is always making some form of morning beverage. Earlier this week, he put something together that he likes to call "Nature's Gatorade."
The drink itself isn't what stands out. Instead, it is what Harper has on in the video. He is embracing the in-season Philly teams, sporting a 76ers hoodie.
Back in the fall Harper wrapped up his sixth season with the Phillies, helping them reach the postseason for a third consecutive year. Despite entering the postseason with championship aspirations, they were eliminated in the divisional round at the hands of the New York Mets.
This is far from the first time Harper has donned Sixers gear during his tenure with the Phillies. One of the more notable instances came in the fall of 2023 during their deep postseason run. Ahead of pivotal Game 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Harper was sporting a Patrick Beverley City Edition Sixers jersey.
Harper has had a rather successful stint with the Phillies since coming over from the Washington Nationals, capturing MVP honors in 2021. He's also delivered a series of memorable moments in the postseason, but is still striving to deliver the franchise a championship.
As for the Sixers, the shorthanded squad is fighting to stay in striking distance for a playoff spot while navigating a tough stretch of the schedule.