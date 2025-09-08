Carmelo Anthony Gives High Praise to Sixers Legend Allen Iverson
Following his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, Allen Iverson was dealt to the Denver Nuggets to join forces with a fellow superstar at the time in Carmelo Anthony. Years removed from their time together, he gave high praise to the former MVP.
A little over 10 years after they drafted him first overall, the Sixers decided it was time to part ways with Iverson early in the 2007 season. He was sent to Denver in a blockbuster deal in exchange for a packaged headline by longtime point guard Andre Miller.
While it wasn't to the same degree as his time with the Sixers, Iverson was still a high-impact player for the Nuggets. In his lone full season with the team, he averaged 26.4 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 7.1 APG.
Despite only sharing the floor for a small portion of their careers, Anthony still holds Iverson in very high regard.
Over the weekend, Anthony's name was enshrined alongside basketball's all-time greats as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Ahead of the festivities, he signed countless pieces of memorabilia for Fanatics. While going through the process of it all, the star forward was asked to give his all-time starting five.
Anthony's lineup featured numerous all-time talents like Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O'Neal. He also slotted Iverson into one of the backcourt spots alongside a fellow one-time MVP in Derrick Rose.
As far as running mates go, Iverson is arguably one of the best Anthony had during his NBA career. When they joined forces, they both were among the league's most dynamic scorers. If they had more time together, there is no telling what they could have accomplished with the right pieces around them.
Iverson was beyond elated to see his former teammate join him in the Hall of Fame. Over the weekend, he made a heartfelt post for Anthony to document this notable feat. Iverson shared an array of photos from throughout his career while also passing along a congratulatory message.
Iverson had an up-close view of Anthony's enshrinement, as he and Dwyane Wade were handpicked by the now Hall of Famer to represent him on his special day.
