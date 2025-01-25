All 76ers

Cavs’ Darius Garland Lands Comparison to Philadelphia 76ers Star

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson compared Darius Garland to 76ers star, Tyrese Maxey.

Justin Grasso

Jan 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
When it comes to Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson sees some similarities in his game to Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey.

Garland might be the older player, landing in the league one draft class higher than Maxey, but he still has room for improvement.

When Atkinson discussed his potentially two-time NBA All-Star on Friday night ahead of a game against the Sixers, he compared Maxey and Garland unprompted.

“It’s a little bit like Tyrese [Maxey]. Elite speed. He can get by anybody, can get in the paint whenever he wants because of the speed factor,” Atkinson said of Garland.

“Then, highly-skilled, excellent passer, unique in the sense that he can shoot off the three. Dribble—the dribble three—which very few guys in this league can. He’s kind of got the whole package, like Tyrese.”

Mar 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In Maxey’s second NBA season, Garland earned his first All-Star nod as he averaged 22 points and eight assists on 38 percent shooting from three.

Garland maintained those numbers the following year but failed to earn his second All-Star appearance. Then, last season, Garland saw a slight dip in production as he produced 18 points and seven assists per game, with 37 percent shooting from deep.

The 25-year-old veteran has been back on the same track as before throughout the 2024-2025 season. In 42 games, he posted averages of 21 points and seven assists with 43 percent shooting from deep.

Garland is likely headed for his second All-Star nod, as he’s been an excellent co-star on the Eastern Conference’s top team.

Atkinson looks forward to seeing Garland improve in a key area where Maxey did this past offseason.

Jan 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“I told Tyrese the last time I saw him, I said, ‘Man, it looks like you’ve gotten bigger.’ I think that’s Darius’s next step,” Atkinson explained.

“He’s still a young guy but getting physically stronger. In terms of skill, he’s competitive, talented, a great shooter. A complete point guard, he’s the whole package and, obviously, a clutch player. I mean, his clutch stats are tops in the league. He’s having a heck of a year.

Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell landed in the 2025 NBA All-Star game as a starter alongside New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson.

On January 30, the NBA will announce the reserves. Both Maxey and Garland are in the running for their second nod.

Published
