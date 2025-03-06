Celtics Hold Out Jayson Tatum Before Matchup vs Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum will be a name the Philadelphia 76ers will keep an eye on as they prepare to face the Boston Celtics on the road on Thursday night.
As the Celtics opened up a back-to-back set with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Tatum got the night off as he deals with a shoulder injury. Tatum’s status for Thursday at home is uncertain, but the Sixers will have to prepare for multiple scenarios.
Prior to Wednesday’s game, it had been months since Tatum missed action. His last absence occurred on December 23 when the Celtics paid a visit to the Orlando Magic. It was an isolated absence, as Tatum was right back on the court the following game for the Christmas Day matchup against the Sixers.
When the Sixers hosted Tatum and the Celtics on February 20, the All-Star forward checked in for 34 minutes. He shot 5-13 from the field and scored 15 points. Tatum racked up a triple-double by coming down with 11 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.
This season, Tatum has played in 58 of 61 games for the Celtics. Amid another All-Star run, Tatum has averaged 27 points on 35 percent shooting from deep. He’s also been producing nine rebounds and six assists per game.
With two wins in a row, the Celtics are looking to pick up their 45th win of the year against the Sixers on Thursday. The Celtics are 2-1 over Philadelphia this year. For the third year in a row, the Celtics have a chance to win the regular-season series against the Sixers.
The Sixers and the Celtics are set for a 7:30 PM ET tip on Thursday.
