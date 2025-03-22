All 76ers

Celtics Legend Makes Bold Joel Embiid, Paul George Suggestion

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce believes the Sixers should part ways with Embiid and George.

Justin Grasso

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Paul George (8) defend against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Paul George (8) defend against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024-2025 NBA season hasn’t gone the way the Philadelphia 76ers had hoped. Heading into the new year, the Sixers expected to be the Boston Celtics’ biggest contenders in the Eastern Conference as they added the nine-time All-Star Paul George to the star group of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Year one of the star trio has come up way short of expectations. While injuries have caused a lot of the team’s concerns throughout the year, Celtics legend Paul Pierce doesn’t believe the Sixers should move forward with the same group.

“What’s going on in Philly right now is a disaster,” Pierce said on KG Certified. “If I’m the owner? Everybody’s gone! I’m talking about all the way down.”

Pierce started with criticism of the front office, specifically talking about the Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. The former All-Star claimed the team has gone backward. Therefore, it’s time for a fresh start for most, in his opinion.

“Over [the process],” Pierce added. “I’m over it. Fresh air for everybody. Embiid needs fresh air. Paul George, Daryl Morey needs some fresh air. Nick Nurse needs some fresh air. [Nick Nurse] is cool, but he needs some fresh air.”

Tyrese Maxey, Joel EMbii
Jan 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (L) reacts with injured Joel Embiid (R) after a victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Pierce believes the Sixers should revamp the front office and the coaching staff while getting rid of two players who have a combined 16 All-Star appearances. While Tyrese Maxey has been around since 2020, Pierce noted he would keep Maxey and build a team around the one-time All-Star, along with the newly-acquired veteran Quentin Grimes and the rookie Jared McCain.

Heading into Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Sixers have a 23-46 record. They have a chance at getting a top-six pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Running it back with the same core group won’t be a popular suggestion from outsiders, but the Sixers haven’t shown any signs of making major changes similar to what the former Celtic has suggested just yet.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News