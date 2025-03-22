Celtics Legend Makes Bold Joel Embiid, Paul George Suggestion
The 2024-2025 NBA season hasn’t gone the way the Philadelphia 76ers had hoped. Heading into the new year, the Sixers expected to be the Boston Celtics’ biggest contenders in the Eastern Conference as they added the nine-time All-Star Paul George to the star group of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Year one of the star trio has come up way short of expectations. While injuries have caused a lot of the team’s concerns throughout the year, Celtics legend Paul Pierce doesn’t believe the Sixers should move forward with the same group.
“What’s going on in Philly right now is a disaster,” Pierce said on KG Certified. “If I’m the owner? Everybody’s gone! I’m talking about all the way down.”
Pierce started with criticism of the front office, specifically talking about the Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. The former All-Star claimed the team has gone backward. Therefore, it’s time for a fresh start for most, in his opinion.
“Over [the process],” Pierce added. “I’m over it. Fresh air for everybody. Embiid needs fresh air. Paul George, Daryl Morey needs some fresh air. Nick Nurse needs some fresh air. [Nick Nurse] is cool, but he needs some fresh air.”
Pierce believes the Sixers should revamp the front office and the coaching staff while getting rid of two players who have a combined 16 All-Star appearances. While Tyrese Maxey has been around since 2020, Pierce noted he would keep Maxey and build a team around the one-time All-Star, along with the newly-acquired veteran Quentin Grimes and the rookie Jared McCain.
Heading into Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Sixers have a 23-46 record. They have a chance at getting a top-six pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Running it back with the same core group won’t be a popular suggestion from outsiders, but the Sixers haven’t shown any signs of making major changes similar to what the former Celtic has suggested just yet.