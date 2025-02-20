Celtics Star Set to Return vs Philadelphia 76ers
Before heading into the 2025 NBA All-Star break, the Boston Celtics missed their All-Star forward Jaylen Brown for a couple of games.
When the Celtics paid a visit to the New York Knicks to fire up a two-game road trip, Brown checked in for 32 minutes. He struggled with his shot, shooting just 35 percent from the field and scoring 12 points.
Two nights later, the Celtics traveled to face the Miami Heat. Brown was ruled out for the first time since early January due to a knee-related injury.
Without Brown, the Celtics took care of business by scooping up an 18-point win, to form a two-game win streak. Before the break, the Celtics returned home to host the San Antonio Spurs. Brown was absent for the second game in a row.
Once again, Boston survived without Brown. The Celtics collected a 13-point win over the Spurs in his absence to form a three-game win streak before the break. On Thursday night, the Sixers are set to host the Celtics, and they are set to see the return of Brown.
The Celtics left Brown off of the injury report on Thursday night, deeming him available to play against the Sixers in South Philly.
In 46 games this season, Brown has posted averages of 23 points, five assists, and six rebounds. He’s been shooting 46 percent from the field and 32 percent from beyond the arc.
When the Sixers and the Celtics battled on Christmas Day, Brown accounted for 23 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the four-point win for Philadelphia. A rematch on February 2 was a better result for Boston, as they took down the Sixers with an eight-point win. Brown contributed 21 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.
The Sixers and the Celtics are scheduled for a 7 PM ET tip on Thursday.
