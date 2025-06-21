College Coach Skeptical of 76ers Prospect’s Defense
The 2025 NBA Draft is less than a week away, and the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make an impact with their No. 3 pick. Ace Bailey is projected as a top choice for the franchise. An anonymous coach told The Athletic that they were not impressed with Bailey’s defense.
"I like Ace a lot. I think he’s a pretty one-sided ballplayer. I don’t think there’s a whole lot of desire on defense. I hate criticizing kids on stuff like that when I haven’t coached them. I don’t know what they were asking or what they were trying to get him to do. Maybe he was doing what they were asking him to do. He certainly has the measurables to be a good defender.”
The source also discussed the various upsides observed while playing against Bailey.
“He’s got good athleticism, he’s got good length, he’s got quickness. He seems to be a pretty smart kid. He’s a hard shot maker, which always worries me in terms of replicating that at that level, ’cause he’s not that strong, and he’s not going to knock guys off their spot. And he’s not going to be the best athlete on the floor, either, anymore.”
On Wednesday night, it was reported that Bailey canceled his private workout with the 76ers. While the team has not ruled out drafting Bailey, VJ Edgecombe is emerging as their leading contender following a positive workout of his own. In either case, Bailey will likely remain an early selection in the draft.