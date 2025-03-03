Could Philadelphia 76ers’ New Addition Debut vs Blazers?
Late last week, the Philadelphia 76ers added a new player to the roster. After waiving a recent addition to the two-way list, David Roddy, the Sixers announced that they signed Jalen Hood-Schifino to a two-way contract.
Monday’s action between the Sixers and the Portland Trail Blazers marks the first time the 76ers will take the floor to compete since the acquisition of the former first-round pick.
However, Hood-Schifino isn’t expected to make his debut against the Blazers on Monday. According to the Sixers’ initial injury report, the two-way veteran is on assignment with the Delaware Blue Coats. Currently, the Blue Coats are in Birmingham, Alabama, wrapping up a two-game set against the Squadron.
Hood-Schfino, a 21-year-old former Indiana standout, entered the NBA as the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He entered a situation with the Los Angeles Lakers in a tough spot.
Being that LeBron James and the Lakers planned to compete for an NBA title during Hood-Schifino’s rookie effort, it made it tough for the rookie to gain playing time early. He appeared in just 21 games for Los Angeles during his first season, averaging five minutes on the floor.
Hood-Schifino didn’t win over a rotational spot during his sophomore effort. Before parting ways with LA, the young veteran appeared in just two games for the Lakers this season. Ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, Hood-Schifino was traded away to the Utah Jazz in the league’s biggest blockbuster of the season, as it involved Luka Doncic.
The Jazz acquired Hood-Schifino but didn’t have plans to keep him. Less than one week after the deal got done, Utah waived the former first-rounder. He spent several weeks as a free agent before the Sixers replaced Roddy with him.
During his G League run last season, Hood-Schifino appeared in 15 games for the Lakers’ affiliate. He averaged 22 points on 47 percent shooting, along with five rebounds and five assists.
