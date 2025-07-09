All 76ers

Daryl Morey Explains Sixers’ Kyle Lowry Decision

Why did the Sixers bring back Kyle Lowry?

Justin Grasso

Nov 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers look to execute a plan to go younger, their decision to bring back the 39-year-old Kyle Lowry generated a lot of questions.

Once the Sixers officially announced that Lowry was re-signing with the team, the President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, put out an official statement, explaining the reason behind the signing.

“Kyle’s championship experience and Hall-of-Fame resume speaks for itself. He is a proven floor general with tremendous knowledge of the game that is a resource to everyone in the organization,” said Morey. “It’s only fitting that his 20th NBA season will be right here in Philadelphia, the city he calls home.”

The Sixers acquired Lowry during the 2023-2024 NBA season. After he saw the court for 37 games with the Miami Heat, Lowry was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. Despite being on the roster, he wouldn’t suit up for Charlotte. Lowry eventually reaches a buyout with the team, leaving him free to sign anywhere.

Shortly after hitting the open market, Lowry joined the Sixers. He appeared in 23 games down the stretch of the season, picking up 20 starts. He posted averages of eight points, three rebounds, and five assists.

Last year, the Sixers re-signed Lowry on a one-year deal. Like many of his teammates, Lowry dealt with injury concerns throughout the season, leaving him to play in just 35 games. The veteran posted averages of four points, two rebounds, and three assists.

Kyle Lowr
Feb 2, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

At the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Lowry made it clear that he wanted to play at least one more season. He preferred to suit up for the Sixers.

The veteran got his wish. Lowry will return to the City of Brotherly Love for his 20th season in the NBA.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency

Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday

76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now

Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers

Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move

Eric Gordon Makes Free Agency Decision

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News