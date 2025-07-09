Daryl Morey Explains Sixers’ Kyle Lowry Decision
As the Philadelphia 76ers look to execute a plan to go younger, their decision to bring back the 39-year-old Kyle Lowry generated a lot of questions.
Once the Sixers officially announced that Lowry was re-signing with the team, the President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, put out an official statement, explaining the reason behind the signing.
“Kyle’s championship experience and Hall-of-Fame resume speaks for itself. He is a proven floor general with tremendous knowledge of the game that is a resource to everyone in the organization,” said Morey. “It’s only fitting that his 20th NBA season will be right here in Philadelphia, the city he calls home.”
The Sixers acquired Lowry during the 2023-2024 NBA season. After he saw the court for 37 games with the Miami Heat, Lowry was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. Despite being on the roster, he wouldn’t suit up for Charlotte. Lowry eventually reaches a buyout with the team, leaving him free to sign anywhere.
Shortly after hitting the open market, Lowry joined the Sixers. He appeared in 23 games down the stretch of the season, picking up 20 starts. He posted averages of eight points, three rebounds, and five assists.
Last year, the Sixers re-signed Lowry on a one-year deal. Like many of his teammates, Lowry dealt with injury concerns throughout the season, leaving him to play in just 35 games. The veteran posted averages of four points, two rebounds, and three assists.
At the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Lowry made it clear that he wanted to play at least one more season. He preferred to suit up for the Sixers.
The veteran got his wish. Lowry will return to the City of Brotherly Love for his 20th season in the NBA.
