Daryl Morey Makes Statement on Sixers' Latest Addition
On the first night of free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers added the veteran Trendon Watford.
While the Sixers weren’t expected to have a busy free agency period, they added the 24-year-old forward as they anticipated losing one of their forwards from the previous run in Guerschon Yabusele.
On Wednesday night, the Sixers officially announced the acquisition of Watford. The team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, explained what the Sixers like about the young veteran.
“Trendon is a young, dynamic player with a unique skillset who fits nicely with what we’re trying to accomplish on both sides of the ball,” Morey said in a statement.
“His size and versatility allow him to guard multiple positions, while his handle and passing showcase his playmaking ability. He is a valued addition to our roster and I’m excited to welcome him to Philadelphia.”
In the NCAA, Watford had a two-season run at LSU. He appeared in 59 games, posting averages of 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Watford shot 48 percent from the field and 29 percent from three.
After going undrafted in 2021, Watford landed with the Portland Trail Blazers. He played two seasons in Oregon Over two seasons in Portland, Watford appeared in 110 games, picking up 22 starts. He averaged eight points, four rebounds, and two assists.
Following his run with the Portland Trail Blazers, Watford joined the Brooklyn Nets for a two-season run. Overall, he played in 107 games for the Nets. Last year, he made 44 appearances.
Watford’s latest run was his best yet. Seeing the court for 21 minutes per game, Watford produced 10 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 33 percent from the field.
