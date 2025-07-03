All 76ers

Daryl Morey Makes Statement on Sixers' Latest Addition

The Philadelphia 76ers officially announced the addition of Trendon Watford.

Justin Grasso

Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

On the first night of free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers added the veteran Trendon Watford.

While the Sixers weren’t expected to have a busy free agency period, they added the 24-year-old forward as they anticipated losing one of their forwards from the previous run in Guerschon Yabusele.

On Wednesday night, the Sixers officially announced the acquisition of Watford. The team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, explained what the Sixers like about the young veteran.

Trendon Watfor
Apr 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets power forward Trendon Watford (9) drives the ball towards the basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“Trendon is a young, dynamic player with a unique skillset who fits nicely with what we’re trying to accomplish on both sides of the ball,” Morey said in a statement.

“His size and versatility allow him to guard multiple positions, while his handle and passing showcase his playmaking ability. He is a valued addition to our roster and I’m excited to welcome him to Philadelphia.”

In the NCAA, Watford had a two-season run at LSU. He appeared in 59 games, posting averages of 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Watford shot 48 percent from the field and 29 percent from three.

After going undrafted in 2021, Watford landed with the Portland Trail Blazers. He played two seasons in Oregon Over two seasons in Portland, Watford appeared in 110 games, picking up 22 starts. He averaged eight points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Following his run with the Portland Trail Blazers, Watford joined the Brooklyn Nets for a two-season run. Overall, he played in 107 games for the Nets. Last year, he made 44 appearances.

Watford’s latest run was his best yet. Seeing the court for 21 minutes per game, Watford produced 10 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 33 percent from the field.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency

Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday

76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now

Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers

Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move

Eric Gordon Makes Free Agency Decision

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News