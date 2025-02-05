All 76ers

Daryl Morey Officially Announces 76ers’ Latest Roster Move

The Philadelphia 76ers made their trade official on Monday.

Justin Grasso

Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the Philadelphia 76ers made a roster move.

Hours before the game tipped off, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey officially announced that the team acquired Quentin Grimes and a second-round pick.

The Sixers parted ways with the veteran forward Caleb Martin in order to get the deal done.

The Sixers welcomed Grimes with a social media post right after the announcement.

Grimes will wear No. 25 for the Sixers.

The 24-year-old forward entered the NBA in 2021. Coming out of Houston, Grimes was the 25th overall pick during the 2021 NBA Draft.

Although Grimes was taken by the Los Angeles Clippers, he was traded to the New York Knicks, along with a second-round pick.

For the first three seasons of his career, Grimes competed for the 76ers’ division rival. In 162 games with the Knicks, Grimes posted averages of nine points, three rebounds, and two assists. He knocked down 38 percent of his shots during his tenure in New York.

Last season, Grimes was moved at the trade deadline. He landed with the Detroit Pistons. Throughout the final half of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Grimes struggled to get on the court as he dealt with injury concerns. Grimes played in just six games with the Pistons, averaging 21 percent from the field, and putting up five points per game.

Over the offseason, the Pistons sent Grimes to the Mavericks. Before Dallas moved on, Grimes produced 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists per game while knocking down 40 percent of his threes in 47 games.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News