Daryl Morey Officially Announces 76ers’ Latest Roster Move
Heading into a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the Philadelphia 76ers made a roster move.
Hours before the game tipped off, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey officially announced that the team acquired Quentin Grimes and a second-round pick.
The Sixers parted ways with the veteran forward Caleb Martin in order to get the deal done.
The Sixers welcomed Grimes with a social media post right after the announcement.
Grimes will wear No. 25 for the Sixers.
The 24-year-old forward entered the NBA in 2021. Coming out of Houston, Grimes was the 25th overall pick during the 2021 NBA Draft.
Although Grimes was taken by the Los Angeles Clippers, he was traded to the New York Knicks, along with a second-round pick.
For the first three seasons of his career, Grimes competed for the 76ers’ division rival. In 162 games with the Knicks, Grimes posted averages of nine points, three rebounds, and two assists. He knocked down 38 percent of his shots during his tenure in New York.
Last season, Grimes was moved at the trade deadline. He landed with the Detroit Pistons. Throughout the final half of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Grimes struggled to get on the court as he dealt with injury concerns. Grimes played in just six games with the Pistons, averaging 21 percent from the field, and putting up five points per game.
Over the offseason, the Pistons sent Grimes to the Mavericks. Before Dallas moved on, Grimes produced 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists per game while knocking down 40 percent of his threes in 47 games.
More 76ers on SI
Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision
76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup
76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract
Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News