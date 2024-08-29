Daryl Morey Officially Announces Sixers Signing of Former Celtic
For the last couple of weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers were rumored to have an interest in former Boston Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele.
On Thursday, the Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, officially announced the signing.
Yabusele will wear No. 28 for the team next season.
Similar to Sixers center Joel Embiid, Yabusele is entering the 2024-2025 NBA season fresh off of a run at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Yabusele represented France, helping them get to the Olympic Final, facing Embiid and Team USA for the gold medal game. France came up short, leaving Yabusele to win silver.
During the Olympic run, Yabusele averaged 14 points and three rebounds. He made over 50 percent of his shots from the field.
For the last three seasons, Yabusele competed in Spain, suiting up for Real Madrid. He averaged ten points and four rebounds last season.
In order to get back to the NBA, Yabusele had to first strike a buyout with Real Madrid. The process took some time, but it became official on Thursday. Yabusele released a parting statement via Instagram.
“First, I want to thank God for all the blessings in my life in this amazing journey. As I write these lines, I'm very moved. I joined Real Madrid in 2021 at a pivotal moment in my life, with the aim of pushing forward my career. As soon as I arrived, Real Madrid did everything they could to make me and my family feel at home, and I am so thankful for that. I was quickly impressed by the organization, one of the greatest in the world, with which I was lucky enough to win seven trophies. In three years, despite the ups and downs, I've been able to grow as a man, learn from the best, and become a better athlete. Thank you to the club. The entire staff. My teammates, and the fans for these three unforgettable years forever in my heart.”
Although he leaves behind runs with several teams beyond the NBA, Yabusele’s run with the Sixers will mark his second NBA campaign. Back in 2016, Yabusele was a first-round selection by the Boston Celtics. He appeared in 74 games across two seasons. Spending seven minutes on the court per game, Yabusele produced two points and one rebound per game.
With more experience under his belt, the 28-year-old hopes to make more of an impact his second time around.
