Daryl Morey Praises Sixers Prospect Johni Broome
As Summer League continues, one of the key members on the Philadelphia 76ers' roster is big man Johni Broome. Following his first handful of showings in the pros, one high-ranking member of the organization gave his thoughts on the center prospect.
Broome has appeared in all five of the Sixers' Summer League games and has shown some nice flashes. He's recorded multiple double-digit scoring outings, displayed his rebounding abilities, and has stepped out beyond the arc. Broome's skill set has caught the eye of many, including Sixers executive Daryl Morey.
While speaking with the media in Las Vegas, Morey gave his thoughts on how Broome has looked thus far. He had nothing but good things to say about the polished prospect, remaining confident in his ability to potentially be a rotation player in year one.
"Johni’s had some good moments. I think he’s getting adjusted to the speed of the game, obviously he played in a very good conference in the SEC and faced a lot, but the NBA is one more level. He’s super high bounce-back, I feel confident he’ll figure it out," Morey said. "We feel like he’s going to be someone who can contribute over time. If your second-round pick is contributing in year one, you’re in a really good spot. Hopefully he can get there."
As someone capable of holding his own around the rim and space the floor offensively, Broome has the chance to provide the Sixers a dynamic they've longed for behind Joel Embiid. In the meantime, he'll look to continue building momentum ahead of his first NBA training camp in a few months.
