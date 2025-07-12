All 76ers

Daryl Morey Provides Injury Update on Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe

Sixers guard out of action due to a thumb injury.

Kevin McCormick

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) has the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Heading into Summer League, the biggest storyline for the Philadelphia 76ers was guard VJ Edgecombe. Following a strong debut, the lottery pick has left many wanting more as he's been sidelined due to injury.

Facing off against Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz last weekend, Edgecombe burst on the scene in a big way. In 28 minutes of action, he posted a stat line of 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks. Unfortunately for Edgecombe, he hasn't had the chance to build off this performance as he recovers from an ailment.

While speaking to the media in Las Vegas this week, Sixers executive Daryl Morey touched on Edgecombe's injury. He cited that the No. 3 pick remains day-to-day in his recovery and is eager to get back out on the floor.

VJ Edgecomb
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) celebrates during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Yeah, so he hurt his wrist. Sort of a day-to-day thing, Morey told reporters via insider Adam Aaronson. "He did parts of practice [yesterday], and it'd be more today, and see how it feels. So, yeah, we're hoping to have him be back out there. Now, everyone's excited, including us and VJ. Mostly VJ. VJ is the most annoyed by this. He really wants to be out there, and our medical staff is trying to be smart about it."

When asked if Edgecombe will be in action again in Summer League, Morey stated that it remains unknown.

"I frankly don’t know. It’s really going to come down to symptoms, and I understand, you know, we just went through a whole season of that. So I have empathy for everyone, but especially when it comes to, you know, an offseason exhibition, I think it makes sense to be even more on the cautious side."

This is a tough blow for the Sixers as Edgecombe is the featured prospect on their Summer League roster. However, being cautious with him at this point in the year is by far the proper approach.

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

