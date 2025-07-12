Daryl Morey Provides Injury Update on Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe
Heading into Summer League, the biggest storyline for the Philadelphia 76ers was guard VJ Edgecombe. Following a strong debut, the lottery pick has left many wanting more as he's been sidelined due to injury.
Facing off against Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz last weekend, Edgecombe burst on the scene in a big way. In 28 minutes of action, he posted a stat line of 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks. Unfortunately for Edgecombe, he hasn't had the chance to build off this performance as he recovers from an ailment.
While speaking to the media in Las Vegas this week, Sixers executive Daryl Morey touched on Edgecombe's injury. He cited that the No. 3 pick remains day-to-day in his recovery and is eager to get back out on the floor.
"Yeah, so he hurt his wrist. Sort of a day-to-day thing, Morey told reporters via insider Adam Aaronson. "He did parts of practice [yesterday], and it'd be more today, and see how it feels. So, yeah, we're hoping to have him be back out there. Now, everyone's excited, including us and VJ. Mostly VJ. VJ is the most annoyed by this. He really wants to be out there, and our medical staff is trying to be smart about it."
When asked if Edgecombe will be in action again in Summer League, Morey stated that it remains unknown.
"I frankly don’t know. It’s really going to come down to symptoms, and I understand, you know, we just went through a whole season of that. So I have empathy for everyone, but especially when it comes to, you know, an offseason exhibition, I think it makes sense to be even more on the cautious side."
This is a tough blow for the Sixers as Edgecombe is the featured prospect on their Summer League roster. However, being cautious with him at this point in the year is by far the proper approach.
