Daryl Morey Reflects on Sixers' Key Free Agency Departure
With their core being locked up long-term, the Philadelphia 76ers didn't have to worry about any key pieces departing this summer. However, there are multiple members of the supporting cast who hit the open market. As the front office continues to navigate these decisions, Daryl Morey shared his thoughts on the biggest departure thus far.
Last offseason, the Sixers had one of the biggest steals in free agency when they signed Guerschon Yabusele. Coming off a strong showing in the Summer Olympics, the former first-round pick found himself with another opportunity to play in the NBA. He didn't let this chance go to waste, quickly emerged as a core piece of the Sixers' rotation.
Yabusele provided effective two-way play and lineup versatility on a roster that desperately needed it. Across 70 appearances for the Sixers, he averaged 11.0 PPG and 5.6 RPG while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Coming off a strong 2025 campaign, many teams were expected to covet Yabusele in free agency.
Though the Sixers wanted to retain him, the veteran forward opted to sign elsewhere. He inked a two-year deal with the New York Knicks, where he will attempt to help Jalen Brunson and company contend for a championship.
While speaking with the media at Summer League, Daryl Morey touched on Yabusele leaving this summer. He said they did the best they could financially, with Quentin Grimes' restricted free agency playing a role in their offer.
"Yeah, that sucked. Again, we got several questions on restricted free agency, I do think that overall structure played into that," Morey told reporters per insider Adam Aaronson. "We offered [Yabusele] the most we could that wouldn't limit us and our ability to retain Quentin. That was above minimum. I've seen reports saying that, that wasn't [true], but it was definitely below what he ended up getting. I think people have said that created a challenge for us, and it's true. So we want to retain Quentin. We hope to work that out with his representation, and our focus was on making sure that happens. That did impact what we could offer Guerschon."
Along with the sting of Yabusele leaving, the Sixers will now also have to square off against him as they look to return to prominence in the East.
